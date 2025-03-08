Cyclone Alfred downgraded to tropical low as it nears Australia

Labrador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Cyclone Alfred weakened into a tropical low Saturday as it neared the rain and wind-lashed eastern coast of Australia where hundreds of thousands of properties were without power.

The former tropical cyclone lay about 65 kilometres (40 miles) off the coast of the Queensland capital Brisbane, government forecasters said in a final update.

Though now without gale-force winds, the storm was slowly moving towards the coast and delivering intense rain before it was expected to cross over the mainland later in the day.

"Despite its weakening, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales during the weekend," the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The rains could still lead to "dangerous and life-threatening" flash flooding along the 400-kilometre (250-mile) stretch of coastline straddling the two states.

One man was still missing after his four-wheel drive vehicle was swept off a bridge into a rain-swollen river the previous day in northern New South Wales.

He clambered out of the vehicle and tried in vain to cling to a branch in the river.

"The man was swept from the tree and seen to go beneath the water where he has not been sighted since," police said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there were "grave concerns" for the man.

"While it has been downgraded, very serious risks remain so it is important that people do not take this downgrading as a reason for complacency," Albanese told a news conference.

"Its impact will be serious and will intensify over coming hours and indeed over coming days."

- Flood warnings -

Rains still pose a threat to engorged rivers across the region, bureau meteorologist Daniel Hayes told AFP, with some rivers approaching major flood levels.

In Lismore -- a northern New South Wales city hit by deadly floods in 2022 -- the Wilsons River might threaten a 10.6-metre (35-foot) protective levee, he said.

"It is still quite possible that it will reach the levee and then go over the top," he said.

A "staggering" number of more than 239,000 properties in southeast Queensland were without power on Saturday morning after winds toppled power lines or blew trees and debris into them, utility group Energex said.

It had been too dangerous for crews to work in some blacked-out areas, Energex Brisbane area manager Chris Graham told national broadcaster ABC.

Another 39,000 homes and businesses were without power in northern New South Wales, regional provider Essential Energy said, warning that floods could complicate repair operations.