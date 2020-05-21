Cyclone Amphan death toll rises to 84: officials

The death toll in India and Bangladesh from Cyclone Amphan rose to 84 on Thursday, officials said, as emergency workers picked through the destruction left in its wake

"Seventy-two people have died, (including) 15 in Kolkata," said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of India's West Bengal state.

"I haven't seen a disaster of this magnitude."Bangladeshi officials earlier said 12 people had died there.