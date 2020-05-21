Cyclone Amphan Death Toll Rises To 84: Officials
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:36 PM
Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The death toll in India and Bangladesh from Cyclone Amphan rose to 84 on Thursday, officials said, as emergency workers picked through the destruction left in its wake.
"Seventy-two people have died, (including) 15 in Kolkata," said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of India's West Bengal state.
"I haven't seen a disaster of this magnitude."Bangladeshi officials earlier said 12 people had died there.