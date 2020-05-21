Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in parts of Bangladesh

Cyclone Amphan has slammed Bangladesh's coastlines after making landfall in the Indian state of West Bengal, leaving a trail of destruction

Shah Muhammad Nasim, a senior official at Bangladesh's Disaster Management Ministry, told Xinhua on Thursday that the cyclone damaged houses, crops and uprooted trees.

"We're collecting information through our official channels from affected areas about loss of life and damage to property," he said.

TV footage showed widespread flooding in coastal areas where hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated.

Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman told journalists that they have taken adequate measures to support the affected people.

Shamsuddin Ahmed, director at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said Amphan has weakened and was being gradually reduced to a depression.

He said an inclement weather will persist on Thursday across Bangladesh.

Fishing boats, trawlers and maritime vessels over the bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.