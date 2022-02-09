Cyclone Batsirai Kills Over 100 in South-East Madagascar - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) More than 100 people died after the tropical cyclone Batsirai brought torrential rains and strong winds to south-east Madagascar, resulting in floods and landfalls, local outlet Madagascar Tribune reported on Wednesday.

The outlet cited Deputy Lawmaker for Ikongo District Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa as saying that a death toll reached 101 people in Madagascar's region of Fitovinany.

According to official information, only 30 people died in the cyclone. The representative of the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, Emilio Paolo Raholinarivo, said that there is a difference in the number of casualties due to verification procedures.