UrduPoint.com

Cyclone Batsirai Kills Over 100 In South-East Madagascar - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Cyclone Batsirai Kills Over 100 in South-East Madagascar - Reports

More than 100 people died after the tropical cyclone Batsirai brought torrential rains and strong winds to south-east Madagascar, resulting in floods and landfalls, local outlet Madagascar Tribune reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) More than 100 people died after the tropical cyclone Batsirai brought torrential rains and strong winds to south-east Madagascar, resulting in floods and landfalls, local outlet Madagascar Tribune reported on Wednesday.

The outlet cited Deputy Lawmaker for Ikongo District Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa as saying that a death toll reached 101 people in Madagascar's region of Fitovinany.

According to official information, only 30 people died in the cyclone. The representative of the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, Emilio Paolo Raholinarivo, said that there is a difference in the number of casualties due to verification procedures.

Related Topics

Died Madagascar Rains

Recent Stories

Russian Citizen Who Had $3.6Bln in Bitcoin Seized ..

Russian Citizen Who Had $3.6Bln in Bitcoin Seized by US Lives on Wall Street

5 minutes ago
 Ombudsman directs EOBI chairman to resolve employe ..

Ombudsman directs EOBI chairman to resolve employees' grievances

5 minutes ago
 US Seeking to Expand Intelligence, Military Presen ..

US Seeking to Expand Intelligence, Military Presence in UK - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends ECP's decision for d ..

Islamabad High Court suspends ECP's decision for disqualifying KP minister

5 minutes ago
 Court allows Zahir Jaffer's counsel to present evi ..

Court allows Zahir Jaffer's counsel to present evidence in his defence

8 minutes ago
 Arrested Ex-President of Bolivia Anez Goes on Hung ..

Arrested Ex-President of Bolivia Anez Goes on Hunger Strike - Daughter

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>