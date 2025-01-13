Cyclone-battered region sees storm Dikeledi leave Mayotte for Mozambique

Mamoudzou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Tropical storm Dikeledi barrelled towards Mozambique on Monday after leaving three dead in Madagascar and triggering floods in the French territory of Mayotte, less than a month after the cyclone-battered region was hit by Chido.

It had hit Madagascar's northern tip as a cyclone Saturday, whipping up strong winds and torrential rains.

The storm left at least three dead, according to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management on Sunday.

By Sunday, Dikeledi had weakened into a severe tropical storm, passing Mayotte -- France's poorest department -- by about 100 kilometres (60 miles) at its closest point.

Mayotte's prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville said the red alert -- imposed since Saturday -- would remain in place at least until nightfall.

"We have a territory that is very fragile so I decided to keep this red alert," Bieuville, the top Paris-appointed official on Mayotte, said on television.

"We still have extremely strong winds and rainfall that is just as strong."

However, no casualties have been reported from the storm, he said.

Diekledi came as the region was still reeling from the deadly Cyclone Chido.

It left at least 39 dead in Mayotte, injuring more than 5,600, and causing colossal damage.

When Chido made landfall in the southeast African country of Mozambique in December, it inflicted a more punishing toll -- killing at least 120 people and injuring more than 900.

By Monday morning around 0200 GMT, Dikeledi was 150 kilometres off the coast of Mozambique, according to French weather administration Meteo-France.

It is expected to intensify over the warm waters of the Mozambique Channel to reach "the stage of an intense or very intense tropical cyclone", Meteo-France said.