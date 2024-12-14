Cyclone batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte

SaintDenis de la Reunion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Cyclone Chido inflicted "catastrophic" damage on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte on Saturday, a senior local official told AFP, battering the archipelago with winds of up to 220 kilometres (137 miles) per hour.

"We don't know if anyone has been killed but, given the damage, it's likely," said Madi Madi Souf, head of the Mayotte mayors' association, who was himself in mainland France.

"It's a catastrophic situation," he added.

"There already seems to be very significant damage," French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau posted on X.

He added that 140 fresh troops and firefighters would be sent to the scene on Sunday to help with recovery, more than doubling the deployment sent earlier in the week.

Mayotte had been placed on violet alert -- the highest -- ahead of the passage of Chido, whose eye swept across the north of the archipelago from east to west on its way towards Mozambique on the African mainland.

Weather authority Meteo France recorded winds of at least 226 kilometres per hour at Pamandzi airport.

But conditions were expected to calm later on Saturday as the cyclone moved away.

On the ground, more than 15,000 homes were without electricity, Environment Minister Agnes-Pannier-Runacher posted on X.

"Even emergency responders are locked down. There's no mobile phone service and we can't reach people on the island," the head of Mayotte's firefighters' union, Abdoul Karim Ahmed Allaoui, told the BFM news channel.

"Even buildings built to earthquake standards haven't held up. The emergency services command centre has been evacuated and is functioning at partial capacity," he added.

The violet alert posted on X by the local prefecture had ordered "strict lockdown for the whole population, including emergency services" from 7:00 am (0400 GMT), before the eye of the storm was due to pass over northern Mayotte.

Road traffic was also banned and the archipelago's main airport, Dzaoudzi, was closed.

A resident on the main island of Grande Terre, Ibrahim Mcolo, described fallen electricity masts, roofs ripped off homes and trees uprooted as the first gusts struck.

"There is no more electricity," he told AFP from his home, where he had barricaded himself in.

"Even in our house, which is well protected, the water is getting in. I can feel it trembling."