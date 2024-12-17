Open Menu

Cyclone Chido Kills 2, Leaves 8,000 Stranded In Malawi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Cyclone Chido kills 2, leaves 8,000 stranded in Malawi

LILONGWE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Chido, which swept through southern Malawi on Monday, have left two people dead and 8,100 homeless, according to Charles Kalemba, commissioner for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

Kalemba said in a statement on Monday that preliminary reports from more than 15 councils that were affected by the cyclone indicated that two deaths occurred due to collapsing walls of houses, while nearly 1,800 houses had their roofs blown away.

The cyclone also damaged public infrastructure, including health facilities, schools, and government offices in the regions affected, including the national capital of Lilongwe.

The government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, the Malawi Red Cross Society, and other agencies, has deployed standby resources for search and rescue operations.

Schools in southern Malawi, which were suspended Monday, reopened Tuesday after the authorities decided that it was safe to do so.

Cyclone Chido has since exited Malawi and is no longer a threat to Malawi, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services said late Monday.

Related Topics

Dead Lilongwe Malawi From Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Hara ..

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..

5 minutes ago
 Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

40 minutes ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

55 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

3 hours ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

4 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

4 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

5 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

5 hours ago

More Stories From World