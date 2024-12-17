Cyclone Chido Kills At Least 34 People In Mozambique
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Cyclone Chido claimed at least 34 lives after sweeping across Mozambique, the National Institute of Risk and Disaster Management announced Tuesday.
The cyclone first hit the country on Sunday at the Cabo Delgado province, where 28 people were killed, the centre said, releasing its latest information as of Monday evening.
Three other people died in Nampula province and three in Niassa, further inland, it said.
Another 319 people were reported injured by the cyclone, which brought winds of around 260 kilometres (160 miles) an hour and heavy rainfall of around 250 millimetres (10 inches) in 24 hours, the centre said.
Nearly 23,600 homes and 170 fishing boats were destroyed and 175,000 people affected by the storm, it added.
Chido struck a part of northern Mozambique that is regularly battered by cyclones and is already vulnerable because of conflict and underdevelopment.
The cyclone landed in Mozambique after hitting the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, where it is feared to have killed hundreds of people.
It moved to Malawi on Monday and was expected to dissipate Tuesday near Zimbabwe, which had also been on alert for heavy rains caused by the storm.
Recent Stories
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
More Stories From World
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the King of Bhutan on National Day7 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido kills at least 34 people in Mozambique7 minutes ago
-
Italy ready to engage with Syria, urges 'maximum caution': PM7 minutes ago
-
Spain handed kind Women's Euro 2025 draw but holders England get tough group17 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 204037 minutes ago
-
Dogged India avoid follow-on as third Australia Test heads for draw37 minutes ago
-
Yoon lawyer says to fight insurrection charge in court: Yonhap57 minutes ago
-
France to impose nighttime curfew on 'devastated' Mayotte57 minutes ago
-
Unal's late stunner rescues Bournemouth in West Ham draw1 hour ago
-
Russian military's chemical weapons chief killed in Moscow blast1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir1 hour ago
-
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Rectify Residency Viol ..1 hour ago