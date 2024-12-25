Cyclone Death Toll In Mayotte Rises To 39
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Mamoudzou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The death toll from cyclone Chido in the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte has reached 39, according to the latest count from the island's prefect.
Meanwhile, France's interior ministry updated the number of wounded to 4,136, of which 124 were serious cases.
"The work of identifying the victims of the cyclone continues, in coordination with local officials and associations," the island's prefect said.
At least 34 operations have been launched since the disaster struck to search for the missing, the ministry said, with drones being used in the effort.
A field hospital equipped with a maternity ward and two operating theatres opened early Tuesday morning in a stadium in eastern Mamoudzou, the island's main city.
The facility is designed to receive 100 people per day for consultations and provide 30 hospitalizations.
The most devastating cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years caused colossal damage on December 14 in France's poorest department, where relief workers have struggled since then to restore essential services such as water, electricity and communications networks.
The prefect said that 100,000 litres of water are now being distributed daily.
Restrictions on gasoline, which was previously limited to 30 litres per car at a service station, have now been lifted, though each person can only fill one jerrycan.
An air bridge set up between Mayotte, Reunion and mainland France is now able to deliver more than 100 tonnes of equipment per day.
Recent Stories
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
UAE Permanent Human Rights Committee hosts workshop on system to track, implemen ..
'Bridges of the Gulf' fosters knowledge for Gulf youth
UAE President attends wedding ceremony in Al Ain
148th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Dec 25
Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG
AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident
NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally
More Stories From World
-
Cyclone death toll in Mayotte rises to 395 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mostly higher in thin pre-Christmas trade1 hour ago
-
Gaza Christians pray for end of 'death and destruction'1 hour ago
-
Chiefs seek top seed in holiday test for playoff-bound NFL teams2 hours ago
-
On Christmas Eve, Pope Francis launches holy Jubilee year2 hours ago
-
El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining2 hours ago
-
Consul General in New York honours young Pakistani winner of US Junior Open Squash Championship2 hours ago
-
Only a trickle of UN emergency food aid getting to desperate Gazans: UN3 hours ago
-
NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun3 hours ago
-
Trump blasts Biden over death sentence commutations4 hours ago
-
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot4 hours ago
-
Lithuanian, Dutch PMs meet on bilateral ties, security5 hours ago