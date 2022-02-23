UrduPoint.com

Cyclone Emnati Lashes Madagascar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 02:24 PM

Cyclone Emnati lashes Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati overnight lashed the island nation of Madagascar, still reeling from the impact of another cyclone earlier this month, local authorities said Wednesday

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Cyclone Emnati overnight lashed the island nation of Madagascar, still reeling from the impact of another cyclone earlier this month, local authorities said Wednesday.

The cyclone "made landfall around 2300 GMT just north of the southeastern district of Manakara," Faly Aritiana Fabien, a senior official of the National Risk Management Office (BNGRC) told AFP. No casualties have been reported yet.

The storm, which passed just north of Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius and Reunion, had weakened slightly by the time it reached the eastern coast of Madagascar, but was still packing winds of around 100 kilometres (60 miles) per hour and gusts of 140 km/h, according to Meteo-France.

The cyclone is forecast to exit Madagascar Wednesday night, but authorities are warning of torrential rains.

National Weather forecaster, Meteo-Madagascar warned of strong gusts, heavy rain and widespread flooding around the southern and southeastern districts.

UN agencies had on Tuesday said they were preparing "for the worst".

Another storm, Cyclone Batsirai struck the island on February 5, affecting some 270,000 people and claiming 121 lives.

At the same time, some 21,000 people still remain displaced from when tropical storm Ana struck in late January.

Another 5,000 were affected last week by tropical storm Dumako.

More than 30,600 people have precautionary been moved to emergency shelters.

One of the poorest countries in the world, the southern region of the large Indian Ocean island country has been ravaged by drought, the worst in 40 years, according to the UN, which blames climate change for the crisis.

The island is prone to numerous storms and cyclones between November and April every year.

Related Topics

India Weather Storm World United Nations Drought Same Mauritius Madagascar January February April November From Rains

Recent Stories

Mira Sethi stuns fans with her new look

Mira Sethi stuns fans with her new look

23 minutes ago
 China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine is ..

China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine issue

42 seconds ago
 Deltacron COVID-19 Variant Not Yet Detected in Rus ..

Deltacron COVID-19 Variant Not Yet Detected in Russia - Russian Watchdog

46 seconds ago
 Fashion set heads to Milan for live shows -- for r ..

Fashion set heads to Milan for live shows -- for real this time

47 seconds ago
 China's anti-epidemic supplies arrive in Kiribati

China's anti-epidemic supplies arrive in Kiribati

49 seconds ago
 Turkish presidents arrives back home from Africa t ..

Turkish presidents arrives back home from Africa tour

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>