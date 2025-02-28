Cyclone Garance battering French island claims victim

SaintDenis de la Reunion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Cyclone Garance killed a woman in La Reunion on Friday as fierce winds caused destruction across the French Indian Ocean territory, police said.

The woman, who was in her 50s, was possibly hit by a falling tree, a source close to the authorities said, with the local prefect describing the storm as "brutal and violent".

Authorities ordered everyone on La Reunion island to stay indoors for several hours as Garance crossed the island.

Winds of up to 230 kilometres (143 miles) per hour battered the territory of 900,000 people and the storm earlier forced the closure of the main airport on nearby Mauritius.

Residents posted pictures online of uprooted trees, torn-off roofs and flooded homes on La Reunion.

Authorities imposed a maximum "purple alert" for several hours early Friday, confining the entire population -- including law enforcement and emergency services -- to homes and offices.

Security measures were eased at midday (0800 GMT) so that police and emergency services could get out but authorities still ordered the rest of the population to remain indoors.

"The cyclone is still present and continuing to hit La Reunion," Prefect Patrice Latron told reporters.

He said Garance was even fiercer than Cyclone Belal that killed four people on La Reunion in January 2024.

Garance landed on the island's north and barrelled south. Weather service Meteo France said it would take up to three hours for the cyclone to cross La Reunion and head out to sea again.

While the violent gusts and intense rainfall and sea swells eased, heavy rain and strong winds persisted. "The red alert continues, and mandatory confinement remains in force," the prefecture authorities said in a post on X that signalled the worst weather was over.