Cyclone Heading For Western India Strengthens

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:11 PM

A cyclonic storm barrelling towards western India has strengthened with gusts of up to 180 kilometres per hour (110 mph) expected when it hits land on Thursday, forecasters said

Ahmedabad, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A cyclonic storm barrelling towards western India has strengthened with gusts of up to 180 kilometres per hour (110 mph) expected when it hits land on Thursday, forecasters said.

Authorities in Gujarat state where Vayu, now classed as a very severe cyclonic storm, was due to hit were scrambling to evacuate close to 300,000 people living in coastal areas.

"Many people living near the coast are not willing to shift and leave their homes. Our officers are trying to convince them," local official Ajay Prakash told AFP.

"Hopefully, we will be able to shift them in time," said the official from the Gir-Somnath district where Vayu was due to make landfall on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that more than 225,000 people had been moved to safer locations as of Wednesday evening.

