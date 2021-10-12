Cyclone Kompasu Kills 9 in Philippines - Reports

Tropical cyclone Kompasu has claimed at least nine lives in the Philippines, the Inquirer newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Tropical cyclone Kompasu has claimed at least nine lives in the Philippines, the Inquirer newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In particular, four people died in landslides in the Benguet province; another four more drowned in floods in Palawan province.

One person drowned in the Cagayan province.

Two more people sustained injuries, and 11 others remain missing.

Rescue operations are underway, with people being plucked off roofs in flooded areas.

The cyclone hit the northern Philippine island of Luzon on Monday. It is now moving toward the Chinese island of Hainan.