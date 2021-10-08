Cyclone Shaheen Damages Cultural Heritage Buildings in Yemen - Source

UrduPoint.com

Ancient buildings in Yemen's Hadhramaut province were damaged by intense rainfall and flooding caused by Cyclone Shaheen, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Ancient buildings in Yemen's Hadhramaut province were damaged by intense rainfall and flooding caused by Cyclone Shaheen, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Heavy rainfalls and flooding hit the administrative center of the province, the city of Mukalla, damaging many ancient buildings that are part of the cultural heritage of Yemen. City districts became isolated from each other after major roads and streets were flooded, and the power supply was cut off. Around 20 vehicles were carried away by the torrents," the source stated.

Heavy rains continue in Mukalla with more rain forecast, according to Sputnik's source.

The Yemeni Health Ministry ordered regional medical authorities to increase their efforts to deal with the aftermath of the tropical cyclone.

Cyclone Shaheen made landfall in Oman on Sunday, killing at least 12 people, before heading for Yemen.

Bad weather conditions worsened the situation in Yemen, which has been in a state of civil war for more than seven years and suffers from the disintegration of central power. In August 2020, over 62,000 families from six provinces were injured in heavy flooding caused by another cyclone.

