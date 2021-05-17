Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in western India: meteorologists

Powerful Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in western India late Monday, as heavy rains and strong winds battered the region and officials evacuated thousands of people including Covid-19 patients from hospitals near the coast

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Powerful Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in western India late Monday, as heavy rains and strong winds battered the region and officials evacuated thousands of people including Covid-19 patients from hospitals near the coast.

"The (Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm) Tauktae lies close to Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next 02 hours," the Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.