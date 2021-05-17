UrduPoint.com
Cyclone Tauktae Makes Landfall In Western India: Meteorologists

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:52 PM

Powerful Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in western India late Monday, as heavy rains and strong winds battered the region and officials evacuated thousands of people including Covid-19 patients from hospitals near the coast

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Powerful Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in western India late Monday, as heavy rains and strong winds battered the region and officials evacuated thousands of people including Covid-19 patients from hospitals near the coast.

"The (Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm) Tauktae lies close to Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next 02 hours," the Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.

