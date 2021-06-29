Cygnus Departs Space Station With 5 Mini Satellites to Deploy Before Re-Entry Burn - NASA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Cygnus spacecraft departed the International Space Station (ISS) carrying five satellites to deploy before burning up with a load of trash during a plunge into Earth's atmosphere, according to a NASA webcast on Tuesday.

Flight controllers on the ground send commands for the space station's Canadarm2 robotic arm to detach Cygnus from the ISS Earth-facing port before maneuvering the uncrewed spacecraft for a successful release, NASA said. Astronauts earlier loaded Cygnus with five miniature satellites, known as CubeSats, for deployment.

"After departure, Cygnus will deploy five CubeSats, including the Ionosphere Thermosphere Scanning Photometer for Ion-Neutral Studies (IT-SPINS), which will add to researchers' fundamental understanding of Earth's Ionosphere, and the Khalifa University Students Satellite-2 (MYSat-2), which will train graduate students through the development and evaluation of its software," NASA said in an earlier press release.

The mission marked the 15th cargo delivery to the ISS by the Cygnus spacecraft since 2013. After unpacking 8,400 Pounds of equipment when the spacecraft arrived four months ago, astronauts loaded several tons of trash into the freighter for disposal during a re-entry burn-up, according to NASA.