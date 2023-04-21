Cygnus Spacecraft Prepares to Depart Space Station for Last Flight Burning Up - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The US-built Cygnus spacecraft has detached from the International Space Station (ISS) in preparation for its last flight burning up in the atmosphere, NASA said in an official blog on Friday.

"At 7:22 a.m. EDT, Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft was released from the Canadarm2 robotic arm, which earlier detached Cygnus from the Earth-facing port of the ISS's Unity module.

At the time of release, the station was flying southwest of Ireland," NASA said.

The Cygnus spacecraft successfully departed the space station more than five months after delivering 8,200 Pounds of supplies, scientific experiments and equipment, commercial products and other cargo, NASA said.

Cygnus is scheduled to have a deorbit firing of its engines on Friday evening and then fly to be burned up in the Earth's atmosphere, NASA added.

The spacecraft is carrying trash packed by the station crew, according to NASA.