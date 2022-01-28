Cynical Policy of Distorting Historical Truth Affecting US, Ukraine - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Cynical attempts to distort the historical truth are currently affecting numerous countries, here including the United States, Ukraine and several other Eastern European states resulting in the desecration of memorials of the victors over Nazism-Fascism, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on the Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 78th anniversary of the lifting of the siege of Leningrad.

"We are currently witnessing a cynical policy of distorting the historical truth. The memorials to victors over fascism are demolished in Ukraine, the Baltic States and Poland," Antonov wrote in an article published by the Washington Times on Thursday.

The Russian ambassador warned that there is a self-evident desire to erase the memory of the deed of the Soviet soldiers as politicians in several countries are trying to put on an equal footing with Nazi-Fascist executioners.

Antonov expressed particular concern that some Eastern European countries host regular marches to honor SS divisions in an attempt to erase from the collective memory their crimes against humanity. The ambassador also found disturbing that similar trends affect the United States as well.

"Belittling the decisive USSR contribution to smashing Nazism and excluding our country from the victors in World War II has become a common practice. There are over 800 active extremist groups in the country, advocating the theory of white supremacy.

Their 'legitimacy' is justified by the First Amendment to the US Constitution that guarantees freedom of speech," Antonov said.

Yet, many Americans continue to remember that the two countries were allies during World War II, and they are now participating in the annual Immortal Regiment events, paying tribute to Soviet and US soldiers, he also said.

Antonov noted that an annual ceremony is held at the Arlington National Cemetery in April, where Russian diplomats with colleagues from other former Soviet republics and ordinary Americans meet on the occasion of the legendary meeting of Soviet and US troops at the Elbe River in Germany in 1945.

The ambassador also noted the multiple events in different US cities to commemorate the lend-lease programs through which the United States assisted its allies, including the Soviet Union, to fight the Axis powers.

"Our duty to the generation of victors is to remember the lessons of history. The memory of the alliance should help us build genuine partnership relations in the fight against modern challenges and threats," Antonov said.

Speaking about the heroism of the residents of Leningrad who survived an 872-day siege during World War II, Antonov said the whole world watched closely the heroic struggle and the breach of the blockade was wholeheartedly admired by Americans.