Cypriot Airlines Planning Flights to Russia in September - Airport Operator

Cypriot airlines are planning flights to and from Russia to be resumed in September, but everything will be clear within a week, a spokesperson for Hermes Airport, which operates the international airports of Larnaca and Paphos, told Sputnik on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Cypriot airlines are planning flights to and from Russia to be resumed in September, but everything will be clear within a week, a spokesperson for Hermes Airport, which operates the international airports of Larnaca and Paphos, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Now airlines are scheduling flights to/from Russia from September. But this must be confirmed. Everything is changing very quickly due to the situation with the coronavirus. And airlines are changing plans. In a week, it will become clear how things are going," the spokesperson said.

Russians are one of the largest tourism spenders in Cyprus.

Now, Russia is in the third group of countries in terms of the COVID-19 epidemic situation.

People from this category of countries can take a diagnostic test for COVID-19 upon arrival in Cyprus or bring a negative test result, taken no later than 72 hours before departure. However, these people must remain isolated for 14 days. If the epidemiological situation improves, Russia can be transferred to the first or second group.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the ban on flights from Russia to a number of countries might soon be lifted, and that Cyprus would be included in the airline's flight schedule. Cypriot media reported that from the beginning of September it might possible to resume flights from Larnaca to Moscow, Krasnodar, Mineralnye Vody and Yekaterinburg.