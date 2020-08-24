UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cypriot Airlines Planning Flights To Russia In September - Airport Operator

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Cypriot Airlines Planning Flights to Russia in September - Airport Operator

Cypriot airlines are planning flights to and from Russia to be resumed in September, but everything will be clear within a week, a spokesperson for Hermes Airport, which operates the international airports of Larnaca and Paphos, told Sputnik on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Cypriot airlines are planning flights to and from Russia to be resumed in September, but everything will be clear within a week, a spokesperson for Hermes Airport, which operates the international airports of Larnaca and Paphos, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Now airlines are scheduling flights to/from Russia from September. But this must be confirmed. Everything is changing very quickly due to the situation with the coronavirus. And airlines are changing plans. In a week, it will become clear how things are going," the spokesperson said.

Russians are one of the largest tourism spenders in Cyprus.

Now, Russia is in the third group of countries in terms of the COVID-19 epidemic situation.

People from this category of countries can take a diagnostic test for COVID-19 upon arrival in Cyprus or bring a negative test result, taken no later than 72 hours before departure. However, these people must remain isolated for 14 days. If the epidemiological situation improves, Russia can be transferred to the first or second group.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the ban on flights from Russia to a number of countries might soon be lifted, and that Cyprus would be included in the airline's flight schedule. Cypriot media reported that from the beginning of September it might possible to resume flights from Larnaca to Moscow, Krasnodar, Mineralnye Vody and Yekaterinburg.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Paphos Krasnodar Yekaterinburg Cyprus September Media From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lawyers boycott court proceedings to protest again ..

2 minutes ago

E-cigarettes less addictive than cigarettes: study ..

2 minutes ago

Roads to Kalash valley to be constructed soon: Min ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Investigators Summon Nobel Prize Winner ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanese President's Adviser Expected to Visit Rus ..

5 minutes ago

Mali talks resume after junta denies plans for thr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.