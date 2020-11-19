UrduPoint.com
Cypriot Cabinet Session Canceled as Minister Contracts COVID-19, 2 Others Self-Isolate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Cypriot cabinet canceled a meeting on Thursday, after Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis tested positive for COVID-19 and two of his colleagues had to self-isolate, national media reported.

According to the Cyprus news Agency, all cabinet members are now to be tested for COVID-19.

Two of them, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris and Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos have already self-isolated, as they had close contact with Kadis.

Three employees of the presidential office have also received positive coronavirus results.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Cyprus has confirmed over 7,700 coronavirus cases, including more than 2,000 recoveries and 41 deaths. Last week, the country put its hotspot districts of Limassol and Paphos on a lockdown until November 30.

