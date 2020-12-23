Cypriot Court Fines 2 Sisters for Racist Attack on Russian Woman - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Larnaca District Court in Cyprus has fined two women 750 Euros ($915) for a racist attack on a Russian woman in October 2019, the CNA news Agency reported on Wednesday.

In October 2019, in Larnaca, three Cypriots attacked Svetlana Zaitseva, a Russian woman, who prevented them from fleeing after they damaged a disabled person's car in a parking lot. The Cypriots pushed the Russian woman and insulted her, demanding she goes "back home."

The Cypriot public called the attack "racist," the incident was broadcast in media and the case was investigated by a human rights watchdog and the police.

The police obtained CCTV footage from a parking lot in the center of Larnaca, as well as from other buildings in the area. Police investigators took witness statements from those shown in the video of the incident, as well as from the owner of the damaged car.

The police charged two women - sisters aged 31 and 38 from a village near Nicosia - with assault, public insult, threats, harassment, moral harm and offenses related to racist and xenophobic manifestations.