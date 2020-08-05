Cypriot Embassy Looking to Relocate After Heavy Damage in Beirut Blast

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:32 PM

The massive blast that hit the port of Beirut on Tuesday caused severe damage to the Cypriot diplomatic mission's building and the ambassador's residence, the embassy's trade adviser told the RIK broadcaster

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The massive blast that hit the port of Beirut on Tuesday caused severe damage to the Cypriot diplomatic mission's building and the ambassador's residence, the embassy's trade adviser told the RIK broadcaster.

The mission is now looking for a place to relocate to, Ilia Elpidoforos added. The official said that he had been close to the port area at the moment of the blast and had been shocked. He described the aftermath as chaos and panic.

The Cyprus news Agency reported that an embassy female employee had been slightly injured and taken to hospital.

The devastating explosion hit Beirut on Tuesday evening, with about 100 people killed and over 4,000 injured, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. The Beirut governor has said that half of the city's buildings were damaged and hospitals are overcrowded due to the large influx of those injured. Many more victims are feared to remain under the rubble.

The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was likely linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port.

