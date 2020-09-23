UrduPoint.com
Cypriot Flagship Carrier To Resume Flights To Russia In Upcoming Winter

Wed 23rd September 2020

Cypriot Flagship Carrier to Resume Flights to Russia in Upcoming Winter

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Cyprus Airways said on Tuesday it had included flights from the airport of Cyprus' southern Larnaka city to the Russian capital of Moscow in its 2020-2021 winter schedule.

"Cyprus Airways announces the launch of ticket sales for winter 2020 - 2021 The winter schedule includes Athens and Heraklion, as well as, the addition of a new route Moscow - Larnaka," the carrier said in a press release.

Cyprus Airways is also planning to resume flights to Israel's Tel Aviv "as soon as the situation with Covid-19 stabilizes."

"We continually monitor our route network taking into consideration the situation of Coronavirus pandemic and our customers' needs. We are delighted that we will include flights from Moscow to Larnaka in our winter schedule, following the successful repatriation flights operated in the summer season," Cyprus Airways COO George Mavrocostas said, as quoted in the press release.

Cyprus halted regular flights to Russia on March 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Russian tourists used to be one of the largest income sources of the Cypriot tourism sector before COVID-19.

Russia, in turn, suspended all international air traffic on March 27, except for flights for the evacuation, cargo, postal, medical and humanitarian purposes. Flights to select destinations began to be resumed in August. This includes the United Kingdom, Turkey, Tanzania, Switzerland, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives and, beginning this week, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea.

