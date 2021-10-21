UrduPoint.com

Cypriot Foreign Minister Hopes UNSC To Promote Resumption Of Cyprus Settlement Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides expressed hope on Thursday that the United Nations Security Council will contribute more actively to the resumption of the Cyprus settlement talks, and also asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to cooperate.

"I conveyed our wish and hope that the Security Council will play a major role, an even more important role, in the efforts to resume substantive negotiations that are always based on the relevant UN resolutions. I asked the minister to provide assistance," Christodoulides said at a joint press conference after the meeting with Lavrov.

