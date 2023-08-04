Cypriot Foreign Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressman to Northern Cyprus

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Cypriot Foreign Ministry condemned the "illegal" visit of US Congressman Pete Sessions to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on a direct flight from Turkey.

Sessions became the first US politician to arrive in Northern Cyprus on a direct flight from Turkey. He went to Cyprus's separatist north at the invitation of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce on Thursday and was received by local leader Ersin Tatar. Cyprus' internationally-recognized government considers it illegal to travel to Northern Cyprus through Turkey, bypassing Cypriot checkpoints.

"The illegal entry of US Congressman Pete Sessions to the occupied territories is condemned as a violation of international law and a deviation from the official position of the United States," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the visit was a conscious choice of the lawmaker himself and "contradicts the related resolutions of the UN Security Council."

"The Republic of Cyprus maintains direct and close contacts with the United States on this issue as well, based on their long-term cooperation, which is based, among other things, on the official position of the US authorities on the Cyprus issue, which remains unchanged and complies with the norms of international law," the statement said.

Tatar, at the meeting with Sessions, urged the international community and the United States to recognize the sovereign equality of both parts of Cyprus, which he believes would create a fair and sustainable basis for the Cyprus settlement.

In June, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Northern Cyprus as "provocative."

Cyprus has been de facto divided into Greek and Turkish parts since 1974. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983 with Turkey's backing. Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been underway almost from the moment of its partition.

The United Nations has attempted to mediate reunification talks, but the negotiations have reached an impasse. While the Cypriot Greeks believe that the issue can be settled only on the basis of UN decisions within the framework of a two-zone federation, the Cypriot Turks advocate the establishment of a confederation of two equal republics.