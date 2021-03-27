(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Cypriot government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos has tested positive for COVID-19 a week after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca drug, media reported.

According to the Cyprus Mail newspaper, Koushos got a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19.

The spokesman reportedly said that he had been in self-isolation for the last several days as he had close contact with presidential aide Victoras Papadopoulos, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday.

Koushos stressed that despite a positive PCR test he had no symptoms, adding that he would remain in self-isolation for the next 10 days.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 126.02 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.76 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cyprus has confirmed about 44,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with around 250 fatalities.