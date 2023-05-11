UrduPoint.com

Cypriot, Israeli Presidents Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Energy - Gov't

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss recent developments in the region, bilateral relations, energy and relations between the European Union and Israel, the Cypriot government's press and information office said on Thursday

"President Christodoulides, we are extremely happy that you are here, and you should know that the fact that you've come here this morning when Israel is under attack from Gaza ... means a lot to us," Herzog said in the statement after the meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jerusalem.

He added that the meeting was a sign of friendship, solidarity and of the great relations between the two countries that Israel would like to "strengthen and enhance.

"

In turn, Christodoulides condemned "the recent terrorist attack" against Israel and expressed his solidarity with the Israeli people.

"Let me start by clearly and strongly condemning the recent terrorist attack. Let me assure you that Cyprus stands by your side and will continue to work together to face this kind of unacceptable acts," the Cypriot Greek leader said.

Christodoulides also said that there was a number of fields in which Cyprus and Israel cooperate, such as energy, the economy, defense as well as research and innovation, adding that he would present "a very specific proposal" during his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

