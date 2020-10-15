Cypriot Parliament Speaker Resigns Amid Corruption Scandal

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Cypriot parliament speaker, Demetris Syllouris, announced on Thursday his resignation in the wake of the "golden passports" scheme scandal.

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters in Nicosia demanded Syllouris' resignation over his reported participation in a scheme, under which foreign criminals could purchase a EU passport through the country's citizenship-by-investment mechanism.

"I believe that the continuation of my tenure as the parliament speaker was misinterpreted. This misinterpretation, as well as obvious desire of some people to make use of the issue for their political purposes and plans ... led me to the decision to tender resignation from the post of the parliament speaker and lawmaker," Syllouris said in a statement.