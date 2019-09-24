Cypriot Parliament Speaker Says May Visit Russia Next Year

President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris told Sputnik on Tuesday that he may visit Russia next year and that he expects Russian officials to visit the island nation

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) - President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris told Sputnik on Tuesday that he may Russia next year and that he expects Russian officials to visit the island nation.

"I am personally working for closer relations and cooperation [between Cyprus and Russia]. Actually I am expecting visits of Russian officials, and I may visit Russia as well next year," Syllouris said on the sidelines of the fourth Conference of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

The politician noted that Russia and Cyprus maintain close cooperation in various spheres.

"For many years we have a lot of cooperation with Russia in business, in economics, in trade, in culture. So, we have a lot of cooperation with Russia. A lot of Russians live in Cyprus, a lot of Cypriots study and do business in Russia," he noted.

Syllouris added that many Cypriot companies are interested in developing cooperation with Russia in the spheres of tourism, high-tech and industry.