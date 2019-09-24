UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cypriot Parliament Speaker Thanks Russia, Lavrov For Permanent Support In Peace Settlement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:42 PM

Cypriot Parliament Speaker Thanks Russia, Lavrov for Permanent Support in Peace Settlement

Cypriot parliament president Demetris Syllouris, in an interview with Sputnik, has expressed gratitude to Russia and its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, for their years-long support in seeking ways to bring peace to the split island

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) - Cypriot parliament president Demetris Syllouris, in an interview with Sputnik, has expressed gratitude to Russia and its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, for their years-long support in seeking ways to bring peace to the split island.

"We have to thank Russia and especially Mr. Lavrov, for all these years he was very supportive and was trying to help to find a peaceful solution," Syllouris said.

He also voiced hope that Moscow would use its close engagement with Ankara to bring the latter to the negotiating table.

"On the other hand today we see Russia to cooperate in other fields more with Turkey. Therefore that means in my logic that Russia can use this cooperation that it has with Turkey to persuade Turkey to be more logical and come to table for discussion of the solution of the Cyprus problem," the senior lawmaker pointed out.

Cyprus has been split between the Greek and Turkish communities since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognized by any country except for Turkey. UN-backed attempts to unite Cyprus have been unsuccessful so far, with the dialogue stalled since the last round of talks in Switzerland's Crans-Montana in 2017.

Moscow has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to finding a lasting solution to the Cypriot crisis acceptable for both conflicting sides and respecting guidelines set by the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament Split Ankara Independence Switzerland Cyprus September 2017 All

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.