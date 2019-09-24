Cypriot Parliament Speaker Thanks Russia, Lavrov for Permanent Support in Peace Settlement

(@FahadShabbir)

Cypriot parliament president Demetris Syllouris, in an interview with Sputnik, has expressed gratitude to Russia and its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, for their years-long support in seeking ways to bring peace to the split island

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) - Cypriot parliament president Demetris Syllouris, in an interview with Sputnik, has expressed gratitude to Russia and its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, for their years-long support in seeking ways to bring peace to the split island.

"We have to thank Russia and especially Mr. Lavrov, for all these years he was very supportive and was trying to help to find a peaceful solution," Syllouris said.

He also voiced hope that Moscow would use its close engagement with Ankara to bring the latter to the negotiating table.

"On the other hand today we see Russia to cooperate in other fields more with Turkey. Therefore that means in my logic that Russia can use this cooperation that it has with Turkey to persuade Turkey to be more logical and come to table for discussion of the solution of the Cyprus problem," the senior lawmaker pointed out.

Cyprus has been split between the Greek and Turkish communities since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognized by any country except for Turkey. UN-backed attempts to unite Cyprus have been unsuccessful so far, with the dialogue stalled since the last round of talks in Switzerland's Crans-Montana in 2017.

Moscow has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to finding a lasting solution to the Cypriot crisis acceptable for both conflicting sides and respecting guidelines set by the United Nations.