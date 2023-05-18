Cypriot Police Prevent Alleged Attempt on 'Russian Journalist' - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Cypriot police have detained two suspects planning an alleged attempt on the life of an unnamed Russian journalist, Cypriot broadcaster Alpha reported on Wednesday.

One of the suspects is a 62-year-old "man of Russian-Jewish origin" who lives permanently in the city of Paphos, the report said. He reportedly ordered the attempt on the journalist, who is also a permanent resident of Paphos.

A 56-year-old Russian man, who arrived in Cyprus last week, allegedly agreed to make an attempt on the journalist. He was detained in a hotel in the city of Limassol, and appeared before a provincial court in the city last Saturday, which ordered that the 'killer' be arrested for six days, the broadcaster reported.

During the investigation, the police tracked down the 62-year-old man who had allegedly arranged the arrival of the 56-year-old man in Cyprus to kill the journalist. He was also arrested on Saturday, was tried by a Limassol district court, and arrested for five days. Bots suspects were accused of conspiracy to commit murder, the media reported.

The Cypriot authorities have received the information that it was a politically motivated attempt, and that there were personal and financial differences between the 62-year-old man and the potential victim, the report said.