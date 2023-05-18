UrduPoint.com

Cypriot Police Prevent Alleged Attempt On 'Russian Journalist' - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Cypriot Police Prevent Alleged Attempt on 'Russian Journalist' - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Cypriot police have detained two suspects planning an alleged attempt on the life of an unnamed Russian journalist, Cypriot broadcaster Alpha reported on Wednesday.

One of the suspects is a 62-year-old "man of Russian-Jewish origin" who lives permanently in the city of Paphos, the report said. He reportedly ordered the attempt on the journalist, who is also a permanent resident of Paphos.

A 56-year-old Russian man, who arrived in Cyprus last week, allegedly agreed to make an attempt on the journalist. He was detained in a hotel in the city of Limassol, and appeared before a provincial court in the city last Saturday, which ordered that the 'killer' be arrested for six days, the broadcaster reported.

During the investigation, the police tracked down the 62-year-old man who had allegedly arranged the arrival of the 56-year-old man in Cyprus to kill the journalist. He was also arrested on Saturday, was tried by a Limassol district court, and arrested for five days. Bots suspects were accused of conspiracy to commit murder, the media reported.

The Cypriot authorities have received the information that it was a politically motivated attempt, and that there were personal and financial differences between the 62-year-old man and the potential victim, the report said.

Related Topics

Murder Police Russia Hotel Paphos Man Cyprus Media Court

Recent Stories

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to deve ..

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to develop podcasting talent in the U ..

2 hours ago
 Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

3 hours ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

3 hours ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

3 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.