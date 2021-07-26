Cypriot President Anastasiades Refuses to Run for Third Term

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday that he would not run for a third term in 2023 and would not interfere in the election process by naming a successor

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday that he would not run for a third term in 2023 and would not interfere in the election process by naming a successor.

"[My decision] is conscious, final and irreversible and not subject to change under any circumstances," Anastasiades told the Cypriot Philefteros newspaper.

Anastasiades added that he is not a "king nor a prince to pass on power." A nominee will be chosen at the pro-presidential center-right Democratic Rally party congress, and the incumbent president will not interfere in this process.

Anastasiades put an end to discussions on whether he is running for presidency again. The politician, aged 74, has been the head of state since 2013. In 2019 the Cypriot parliament introduced amendments to the Constitution, limiting the terms in office of the president to two five-year terms. The amendments did not concern Anastasiades' first term, which put scenarios of his re-election on the agenda following parliamentary elections in May.