Cypriot President Appoints New Negotiator on Cyprus Issue With Turkey

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Cypriot diplomat Menelaos Menelaou will be the new chief negotiator of Greek Cypriots on the Cyprus issue starting May 15, replacing Andreas Mavroyiannis, government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik, on Monday.

On Friday, Mavroyiannis submitted his resignation. He had held the position since September 2013.

"The President of the Republic (Nicos Anastasiades) has decided that from May 15, 2022, instead of Mavroyiannis, Menelaos Menelaou, a member of the Foreign Ministry, should be appointed to the post of negotiator. Menelaou has served as a member of the Cyprus negotiating group both during the presidencies of the late President Tassos Papadopoulos and the late President Demetris Christofias," the statement said.

Anastasiades, in his reply to Mavroyiannis' resignation letter, expressed gratitude for the excellent, honest and sincere cooperation, the statement added.

Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983, recognized only by Turkey. Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been underway almost from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.