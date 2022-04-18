UrduPoint.com

Cypriot President Appoints New Negotiator On Cyprus Issue With Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Cypriot President Appoints New Negotiator on Cyprus Issue With Turkey

Cypriot diplomat Menelaos Menelaou will be the new chief negotiator of Greek Cypriots on the Cyprus issue starting May 15, replacing Andreas Mavroyiannis, government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik, on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Cypriot diplomat Menelaos Menelaou will be the new chief negotiator of Greek Cypriots on the Cyprus issue starting May 15, replacing Andreas Mavroyiannis, government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik, on Monday.

On Friday, Mavroyiannis submitted his resignation. He had held the position since September 2013.

"The President of the Republic (Nicos Anastasiades) has decided that from May 15, 2022, instead of Mavroyiannis, Menelaos Menelaou, a member of the Foreign Ministry, should be appointed to the post of negotiator. Menelaou has served as a member of the Cyprus negotiating group both during the presidencies of the late President Tassos Papadopoulos and the late President Demetris Christofias," the statement said.

Anastasiades, in his reply to Mavroyiannis' resignation letter, expressed gratitude for the excellent, honest and sincere cooperation, the statement added.

Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983, recognized only by Turkey. Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been underway almost from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Cyprus May September Post From Government

Recent Stories

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Asked Russia, Ukraine t ..

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Asked Russia, Ukraine to Hold Talks on Humanitarian I ..

41 seconds ago
 Profiteers fined for over pricing

Profiteers fined for over pricing

42 seconds ago
 Seven RDA officers, 11 employees promoted to next ..

Seven RDA officers, 11 employees promoted to next grade

44 seconds ago
 What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

46 seconds ago
 T-20 Floodlight Cricket Championship to be held fr ..

T-20 Floodlight Cricket Championship to be held from April 19 to 25

4 minutes ago
 NAB to file appeal against acquittal of DRAP offic ..

NAB to file appeal against acquittal of DRAP official

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.