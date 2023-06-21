Cypriot President Christodoulides Rules Out Arms Supply To Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 04:50 AM
ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Cyprus does not plan to supply weapons to Ukraine, because otherwise it would remain unprotected, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday during a news conference after 100 days in power.
A journalist asked whether the Cypriot government was considering negotiating the exchange or purchase of new weapons systems with other countries, with the prospect of providing Ukraine with Soviet-made arms currently in service with the national guard.
"The Republic of Cyprus is under occupation. The resources it uses, the military resources, if I can call them like that, are very specific and we cannot take any action that would leave Cyprus undefended," Christodoulides said.
He said Cyprus' five-year goal is to increase defense spending, strengthen the deterrent power of Cyprus, reach the level of 2 percent of GDP.