Cypriot President Christodoulides Rules Out Arms Supply to Ukraine

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Cyprus does not plan to supply weapons to Ukraine, because otherwise it would remain unprotected, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday during a news conference after 100 days in power.

A journalist asked whether the Cypriot government was considering negotiating the exchange or purchase of new weapons systems with other countries, with the prospect of providing Ukraine with Soviet-made arms currently in service with the national guard.

"The Republic of Cyprus is under occupation. The resources it uses, the military resources, if I can call them like that, are very specific and we cannot take any action that would leave Cyprus undefended," Christodoulides said.

He said Cyprus' five-year goal is to increase defense spending, strengthen the deterrent power of Cyprus, reach the level of 2 percent of GDP.