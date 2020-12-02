UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cypriot President Confirms Readiness To Resume Talks On Cyprus Settlement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Cypriot President Confirms Readiness to Resume Talks on Cyprus Settlement

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades received the UN Secretary General's special envoy on the Cyprus dispute, Jane Holl Lute, at the presidential palace on Tuesday evening and informed her of the Greek Cypriot readiness to attend an informal conference on the Cyprus settlement under UN auspices, Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said.

The UN Secretary General's special envoy arrived in Cyprus to prepare for the convening of a five-sided informal meeting with the participation of the leaders of two communities of the island, as well as Greece, Turkey and the UK - the three powers guarantors of independence, territorial integrity and security of Cyprus.

The UN chief initiated the informal meeting.

"The President of the Republic informed Ms. Lute of our side's readiness and determination to take part in an informal conference to be convened by the UN Secretary General in accordance with his mandate determined by the UN Security Council," Kousios said.

"The President also reaffirmed our side's position on resolving the Cyprus problem and expressed readiness to continue negotiations from where they were interrupted in Crans-Montana," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Independence United Kingdom Cyprus Greece From Government

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

8 hours ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

8 hours ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

8 hours ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

8 hours ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

8 hours ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.