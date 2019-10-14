Cypriot President to Attend WW2 Victory Anniversary in Moscow Next Year - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory in Moscow next year, Permanent Secretary of the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tasos Tzionis told Sputnik.

"He [Cypriot president] is going to come here [in Moscow] for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the [II World War] victory. He is going to be here [in May]," Tzionis said.

The deputy minister added that Anastasiades had been invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is an important occasion, it is an important anniversary, and it is going , I believe, to be an important event," Tzionis said.