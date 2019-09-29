UrduPoint.com
Cypriot President's Jet Returns To New York Due To Malfunction - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

Cypriot President's Jet Returns to New York Due to Malfunction - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A jet, carrying Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the country's delegation to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), has made a forced landing in New York over a malfunction, local media reported on Sunday.

The president and the delegation were on their way back to Cyprus from the UNGA, but during the flight a windscreen problem appeared in a cockpit, and a pilot decided to forcibly land the plane in New York, the Sigma broadcaster reported.

The aircraft successfully landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York at about 22:40 GMT on Saturday, the media said.

The president and the delegation are expected to fly to Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, according to the broadcaster.

