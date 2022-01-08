UrduPoint.com

Cypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain Of Delta, Omicron Variants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Cypriot Scientists Detect Hybrid Coronavirus Strain of Delta, Omicron Variants

A new strain of coronavirus was discovered by a group of scientists from the department of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, Leondios Kostrikis, leading researcher, said on Saturday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) A new strain of coronavirus was discovered by a group of scientists from the department of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, Leondios Kostrikis, leading researcher, said on Saturday.

The mutation was called Deltacron as it is a hybrid variant of the Delta and Omicron strains, Kostrikis said in a statement, published by the Cyprus Times.

The research team examined 25 samples from patients infected with the mutated version of Delta with Omicron strains, the scientist said. The finding is of clinical importance, Kostrikis noted.

On Friday, the sequences of the 25 Deltacron cases were sent to the international database that tracks changes in the virus, GISAID.

The new strain is not a cause for concern for the authorities as it is a combination of mutations of two strains that already exist in the country, Cyprus Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela told the local CNA news agency.

Related Topics

Cyprus From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ANF recovers 33 kg drugs; arrests two

ANF recovers 33 kg drugs; arrests two

2 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of Senate C ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of Senate Chairman's younger brother

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Receives Hundreds Evacuat ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Receives Hundreds Evacuation Requests From Citizens in ..

2 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri expresses grief over sad demise of Sala ..

Qasim Suri expresses grief over sad demise of Salar Khan Sanjrani

3 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 Launch in Line With Germans' Wishes, ..

Nord Stream 2 Launch in Line With Germans' Wishes, No Politics Involved - German ..

5 minutes ago
 Webb telescope fully deployed in space

Webb telescope fully deployed in space

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.