MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Secretary-General of the Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) Andros Kyprianou told Sputnik on Monday that he hoped that Cyprus settlement talks would resume shortly after Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades fully recovered from a recent surgery.

"After an accident Mr. Anastasiades had recently, Mr. [Mustafa] Akinci [the leader of Northern Cyprus] called him. And they have agreed that immediately after he [Mr. Anastasiades] recovers, they will contract each other trying to see which will be the next steps. Well, we cross our fingers and we hope that the two leaders will take their responsibility towards the country and people of the country and try to find a way to restart the negotiations," the lawmaker said.

Kyprianou added that, in his opinion, neither leader had been able to convince UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "that they are ready to start and to go till the end of the negotiations.

"

"So Mr. Guterres is not ready to restart the negotiations," the lawmaker said.

The politician added that the country would suffer "the permanent division" if the talks did not resume, adding that this would be disastrous for both communities on the island.

The island of Cyprus has long been de facto divided into the Republic of Cyprus and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized by Turkey alone. The two sides resumed peace talks in 2014, but they have been progressing in fits and starts. Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in April that a solution to the long-standing dispute could be found before the end of the year.