Cypriot, Ukrainian Defense Ministers Discuss Regional Security, Humanitarian Aid To Kiev

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 10:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Cypriot Defense Minister Michalis Georgallas held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, in Nicosia on Friday, during which the officials discussed humanitarian aid to Kiev and regional security, the Cypriot Defense Ministry said.

"The Ministers of Defense held discussions regarding the developments and the security situation in Ukraine, Cyprus and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region. In addition, they exchanged views on the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine in the framework of the European Peace Facility, as well as the wider support of Cyprus to Ukraine and its people," the Cypriot ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Georgallas told Cypriot broadcaster Sigma that his country was not participating in the EU military support, which includes weapons and equipment, though it was providing humanitarian aid to Kiev and accepting Ukrainian refugees.

As part of assistance efforts, Cyprus also planned to provide Ukraine with technical training on demining, the minister added.

On Friday, Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that Cyprus would not help Ukraine militarily as the country needed weapons to defend itself and could not "under any circumstances" remain without military equipment.

Western countries have supplied Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

