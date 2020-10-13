UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Abandons Program Of Awarding Citizenship For Investment - Cabinet Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 02:39 PM

Cyprus Abandons Program of Awarding Citizenship for Investment - Cabinet Spokesman

Cyprus canceled its program granting citizenship in exchange for investment, the government's spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Cyprus canceled its program granting citizenship in exchange for investment, the government's spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said Tuesday.

"At today's extraordinary session of the council of ministers, ministers of finance and interior affairs proposed to cancel this investment program.

The proposal was based on long-term drawbacks and abuse of the Cyprus investment program. The decision will enter force on November 1, 2020," Kousios said

More Stories From World

