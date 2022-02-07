Cyprus Accuses Turkey, Turkish Cypriots of Hindering Peace Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The reconciliation talks between the Greek and Turkish parts of Cyprus are being kept in deadlock by the "Turkish intransigence," Cypriot government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said.

"The impasse is due to the intransigence of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side," Pelekanos told a Sunday briefing, as quoted by Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

As cited in the report, he recalled that Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades and the leader of Turkish Cypriots at the time, Mustafa Akinci, had reached an agreement on how to resume the reconciliation talks.

"This was followed by the election of Ersin Tatar as the head of the Turkish Cypriot community and since then we have had an obstacle called Turkish intransigence," Pelekanos added.

Cyprus will use "all available tools" to resume UN-led Cyprus settlement talks and "bring back Turkey to the negotiating table for the resumption of a creative dialogue," the spokesman said.

The United Nations has attempted to broker a reunification dialogue between Nicosia and Cylrus' separatist north, but the effort has failed and the dialogue stalled since the last round of talks in Switzerland's Crans-Montana in 2017.