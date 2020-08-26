Cyprus Airways Says Currently Has No Plans to Restore Regular Flights With Russia

Cyprus Airways, a leading Cypriot airline, told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had no plans to restore regular flights with Russia at the moment but expected to operate several reparation flights from Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Cyprus Airways, a leading Cypriot airline, told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had no plans to restore regular flights with Russia at the moment but expected to operate several reparation flights from Russia.

On Monday, Hermes airport, a company managing Larnaca and Paphos airports, told Sputnik that Cypriot airline companies were planning to resume air traffic with Russia in September, but noted that the exact dates would be revealed in a week.

"We do not have at the moment any plans to operate scheduled flights to Russia. We plan though to operate few repatriation flights from Russia to Cyprus," the airline said.