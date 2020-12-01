Cyprus Airways Says Stops Selling Tickets to Moscow Over 'Discrimination'

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Cyprus Airways has announced that it will not sell tickets for its new weekly flight from Larnaca to Moscow due to allegedly unfair treatment by Russian authorities.

"Cyprus Airways announces that its planned new weekly flight operation from Larnaca to Moscow (Domodedovo airport) which was scheduled to start end of November 2020, is not available for sale on the sector Larnaca-Moscow," the airline said.

"This is due to Russian Authorities' recent actions, arbitrarily limiting or completely prohibiting Cyprus Airways to carry passengers to the Russian Federation," it said.

George Mavrocostas, Chief Operating Officer at Cyprus Airways, said his company was disappointed.

"We are extremely disappointed with the discrimination and unfair treatment of the Russian authorities against Cyprus Airways, taking into consideration that two Russian air carriers recently started operations on the route Moscow-Larnaca-Moscow without having similar restrictions by the Russian authorities. This violates the principle of equal treatment underlining the bilateral air services agreement between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation," he said.