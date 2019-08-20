UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Archbishop Calls 'Russian Church Of Northern Cyprus' Fraudsters

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

Cyprus Archbishop Calls 'Russian Church of Northern Cyprus' Fraudsters

Chrysostomos II of Cyprus called the "Russian orthodox church of Northern Cyprus" fraudsters, saying that its existence was "unacceptable," as the so-called church was using buildings intended for refugees

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Chrysostomos II of Cyprus called the "Russian orthodox church of Northern Cyprus" fraudsters, saying that its existence was "unacceptable," as the so-called church was using buildings intended for refugees.

On Monday, Cypriot and Greek media outlets reported that a "Russian orthodox church" had been opened in Kyrenia, a city in Northern Cyprus, which is occupied by Turkey. Media outlets said it was managed by a priest named Alexei Ivanov. Some of them hinted at the possibility that Moscow was behind the establishment of the church.

However, the Cyprus archbishop told the Sigma tv channel that the new church did not belong to the Russian Orthodox Church and called it a fraud.

"We consider their existence unacceptable because they live in houses belonging to refugees," Archbishop Chrysostomos said.

He said that he had a meeting with Russia's Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk over a month ago and that the topic of the illegal church in Northern Cyprus was raised at the talks.

"I said that we can do nothing because this is an occupation [by Turkey]," Chrysostomos stressed.

The press office of the Russian Embassy in Cyprus told Sputnik, for its part, that the so-called Russian church in the occupied part of Cyprus had nothing to do with the Russian Orthodox Church and was non-canonical.

The island has long been de facto divided into the Republic of Cyprus and the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. In the 1970s, Ankara sent its troops to the island in response to an attempted coup by the Greek military. As a result, Turkey occupied nearly 40 percent of the country's territory, where the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was proclaimed in 1983. Turkey has so far remained the only nation in the world that recognizes the republic as a sovereign state.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Turkey Kyrenia Ankara Cyprus Church Media TV Refugee

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus hosted ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in D I Khan

51 seconds ago

Deputy Inspector General, National Highways and Mo ..

6 minutes ago

HCCI for drainage of accumulated rainwater from SI ..

6 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Putin Receiving All Information on Accident in Ark ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.