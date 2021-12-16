UrduPoint.com

Cyprus Asylum Seekers Head For New Lives In Italy Thanks To Pope

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:49 PM

Cyprus asylum seekers head for new lives in Italy thanks to pope

Six asylum seekers Pope Francis is helping relocate from Cyprus expressed gratitude and hope as they left to start their new lives in Italy Thursday barely a week before Christmas

Menogeia, Cyprus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Six asylum seekers Pope Francis is helping relocate from Cyprus expressed gratitude and hope as they left to start their new lives in Italy Thursday barely a week before Christmas.

Cypriot authorities had said the pontiff, who visited the divided island earlier this month, would take 50 migrants, who also include Muslims, in a gesture of "solidarity".

Authorities said a dozen people left on Thursday.

A Vatican source told AFP that the first group would meet the pope on Friday.

Hinda Warsame, 25, from Somalia, and her sisters Naima, 22, and Fadoumo, 19, came to Cyprus this year.

The trio grew up in Saudi Arabia but said they were caught with expired papers and jailed before being deported to Somalia -- an unfamiliar and dangerous country where they had barely any family.

Warsame said the experience was "a nightmare".

