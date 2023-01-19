Cyprus Blocked Over $1.6Bln Worth of Russia-Related Assets - Finance Ministry

Cyprus has blocked more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in assets linked to Russia contrary to media allegations of non-compliance with Russia sanctions, Cypriot Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said Thursday

"As for the sanctions, about 105 million euros of deposits in credit institutions have been blocked so far, about 720 million euros of funds of investment companies registered in Cyprus have been blocked. Another 719 million euros of funds held by administrative service providers regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission have also been blocked," Petrides said in a statement.

According to the minister, the assets and deposits of those affected by the sanctions regime are monitored during any purchase and sale transaction.

Petrides issued the statement after CBS news reported that Cyprus was not complying with Russia sanctions. On January 15, CBS News claimed, citing Petrides, that Cyprus had seized 105 million euros in Russian deposits, which is just a fraction of the alleged 5.6 billion euros Russians deposited in Cyprus last year.