Cyprus Closes Probe Into 29 Suspicious Naturalization Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Cyprus Closes Probe Into 29 Suspicious Naturalization Cases

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A special task force of the Cypriot government has concluded an investigation into the issuance of so-called "golden passports," publishing a report with findings on Tuesday which will now likely lead to multiple citizenship revocations.

The 59-page report of the three-member committee contains Names and details of persons who practically payed their way into the Cypriot citizenship by purchasing overpriced real estate and making sizable donations of questionable nature.

"The committee has concluded the checks and inquiry into 29 cases regarding which the process of citizenship revocation was initiated. Additionally, the committee reviewed several cases referred to it by the Ministry of the Interior," the committee said, adding that "of 42 reviewed cases, all but two ” involving seven individuals ” were compliant with the standard naturalization criteria.

"

The committee recommended immediately revoking the citizenship of those who provided false or incomplete data during the naturalization.

Commenting on the report's release, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades expressed grave concerns about the attempts to discredit the country's institutions and authorities by dishonest practices like venal naturalization.

The committee was established in October 2019 following an investigative report by Al Jazeera which criticized Cyprus now-terminated program of citizenship in exchange for investments over practically selling passports to criminals.

