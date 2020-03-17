UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Confirms 13 New Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Cyprus Confirms 13 New Coronavirus Cases

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Cyprus recorded 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 46, the island nation's Health Ministry said Monday.

"Among them are 10 medical workers from a Pathos hospital and a patient, all of whom came into contact with a patient who was admitted to the hospital with a confirmed coronavirus infection," the statement read.

Two others were infected in the United Kingdom and Greece.

The Cypriot government has banned entry to all foreigners without a work or study permit. People traveling to the Eastern Mediterranean island are required to present a medical certificate confirming they do not have the virus and observe a 14-day quarantine.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Cyprus Greece All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

2 hours ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

2 hours ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

1 hour ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.