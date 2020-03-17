Cyprus Confirms 13 New Coronavirus Cases
ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Cyprus recorded 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 46, the island nation's Health Ministry said Monday.
"Among them are 10 medical workers from a Pathos hospital and a patient, all of whom came into contact with a patient who was admitted to the hospital with a confirmed coronavirus infection," the statement read.
Two others were infected in the United Kingdom and Greece.
The Cypriot government has banned entry to all foreigners without a work or study permit. People traveling to the Eastern Mediterranean island are required to present a medical certificate confirming they do not have the virus and observe a 14-day quarantine.