UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus Disease In Country - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:36 PM

Cyprus Confirms First 2 Cases of Coronavirus Disease in Country - Reports

Cyprus, the last EU country that has not registered the epidemic so far, has confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, media reported on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Cyprus, the last EU country that has not registered the epidemic so far, has confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, media reported on Monday.

According to the in-cyprus news portal, citing Cypriot Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, two Cypriot men at ages 25 and 64 tested positive for the disease, The first patient has recently returned from Italy's Milan, while the second one arrived from the United Kingdom in early March.

The number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 110,000. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

China Milan Italy United Kingdom Cyprus March December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

24 minutes ago

US Urges Ships to Take Photos of Illegal Oil Trans ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal should better resolve governance issues in ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Delivering COVID-19 Protective Supplies to 57 ..

3 minutes ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar pays homage to martyred C ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus crisis could cost world up to $2 trill ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.