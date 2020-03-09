Cyprus Confirms First 2 Cases of Coronavirus Disease in Country - Reports

Cyprus, the last EU country that has not registered the epidemic so far, has confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, media reported on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Cyprus, the last EU country that has not registered the epidemic so far, has confirmed the first two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, media reported on Monday.

According to the in-cyprus news portal, citing Cypriot Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, two Cypriot men at ages 25 and 64 tested positive for the disease, The first patient has recently returned from Italy's Milan, while the second one arrived from the United Kingdom in early March.

The number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 110,000. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.